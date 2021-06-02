Guest Editorial: Biden must press Congress to protect voting rights

By staging a dramatic walkout Sunday, Democrats in the Texas of House of Representatives prevented passage of a Republican bill that would make it harder for Texans, particularly citizens of color, to vote.

But the victory was probably only temporary. At some point Texas is likely to follow the lead of Georgia and Florida, where Republicans have moved to make exercising the franchise more difficult.

Like legislation in other states, the Texas bill would rein in voting by mail, but it also targets turnout-enhancing practices that are especially important to voters of color, including 24-hour voting, drive-through voting and early voting on Sunday.

One of the Republican sponsors of the bill said that the legislation "isn't about who won or who lost" but is designed to "make the elections more accessible and more secure." But it's impossible to separate this and other "election integrity" bills pushed by Republicans from the ongoing effort to delegitimize President Joe Biden's victory over Donald Trump.

Defenders of restrictive legislation argue that even if there was no significant fraud in 2020, many voters think there was and need to be reassured. But many of those concerns are the direct result of Republican acquiescence in Trump's Big Lie that the election was stolen from him.