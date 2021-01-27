Guest Editorial: Biden erases Trump's damaging approach to racism

Trump then created the 1776 Commission, reportedly to debunk The New York Times' Pulitzer Prize-winning commentary "The 1619 Project," which despite its flaws added substance to the discussion over the lasting consequences of slavery in America.

Trump's commission released a report last week on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday that was criticized by many historians as political propaganda that lacked scholarship and downplayed slavery and other important elements of American history.

The report emphasized teaching students to love their country and incorrectly argued that the civil rights movement contradicted the "lofty ideals" espoused by the Founding Fathers.

"It's an insult to the whole enterprise of education. Education is supposed to help young people learn to think critically," David Blight, a Civil War historian at Yale University, told The Associated Press. "That report is a piece of right-wing propaganda."

As the Star Tribune Editorial Board has argued previously, teaching the truth about this nation's history is not un-American. Expanding our knowledge base about how America evolved — mistakes, cruelties and all — promotes better understanding of where the nation is today. Loving America and being honest about its past are not mutually exclusive ideas.

Fortunately, Biden recognizes the dangers in glossing over negative elements of America's past. And his equity-sensitive directives rightly seek to build a more fair and inclusive future.

