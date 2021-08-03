Guest Editorial: Biden, Congress fail tenants by inaction

The expiration of the federal eviction moratorium over the weekend is a devastating example of governmental failure.

In December and again in March, Congress voted to spend a total of $46.6 billion on federal rent relief for tenants who fell behind on their rent because of the pandemic. There was bipartisan support to create this unprecedented program because members of Congress, along with President Donald Trump and later President Joe Biden, recognized the real societal and economic benefits to keeping tenants housed and landlords whole.

Yet despite the good intentions, it’s taken longer than expected to get relief into the hands of tenants and landlords. Just $3 billion — 6% of the funding — had reached people in need by the end of June, according to the Treasury Department.

That’s why it’s so mind-boggling that Congress and Biden didn’t act to extend the national eviction moratorium a little bit longer so rent relief dollars could reach tenants and landlords. It’s cruel to end the moratorium when there is money available that could prevent the tremendous upheaval that eviction represents for tenants, and the well-documented long-term repercussions.