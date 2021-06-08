Guest Editorial: Beer, guns and money:Come get a COVID shot

If this sounds like desperation, that's because it is. The pace of daily COVID-19 vaccinations has waned from earlier this year, down to 1.1 million a day from a high of 3.4 million. About 63% of the adults in the U.S. have received at least one COVID-19 shot, but experts say the U.S. needs as much as 80% of the population fully inoculated to reach "herd immunity," the point at which enough people have protection that a virus can't spread effectively.

A certain number of people don't plan to get a shot, no matter the inducement. Some can't get inoculated for medical reasons and others won't because they are misguided about the safety of the available vaccines. There's not much that public health programs can do to change the minds of the latter group.

But there are data suggesting that programs aimed at those who aren't philosophically or politically opposed to the vaccine, but for whatever reason just haven't gotten around to getting a shot, can be moved. The week after Ohio rolled out its lottery, its vaccination rate increased 28%. And in an ongoing UCLA COVID-19 health and politics study project, about one-third of unvaccinated respondents to a survey said that a cash payment would make them more likely to get a COVID shot.