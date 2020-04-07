Guest Editorial: Be wary of coronavirus-related scams

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Of course, scammers are trying to take advantage of the coronavirus pandemic, but common sense is a powerful tool to avoid getting ripped off. If something sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

A story last week in Business Insider warned about people getting social media requests from official-sounding senders to provide personal information, purportedly to allow them to quickly get the up to $1,200 that is being given to eligible Americans in coming weeks under a recently enacted economic stimulus law. The story also reported some people were being mailed fake stimulus checks that they were told would only be valid if they called a specified number and provided personal information.

A recent story in The San Diego Union-Tribune explained how texts purporting to be from Costco “offer” its members “freebies,” a “stimulus check” or a “stimulus package” if they click on a hyperlink that the FBI says may lead to ransomware, malware or other fraudulent methods to steal identity, financial or personal information.