Guest Editorial: Be vigilant: COVID creeping up again

Falling behind even a little comes with grave consequences. And not just because of the sickness and death that comes with it. As scientists have been warning for months, continued spread of the virus allows greater possibility of new, more drug-resistant or more deadly strains. Although the U.S. has made admirable headway on inoculations, with 28% of Americans having received at least one dose (and with new research showing that after two weeks, even a single shot provides 80% protection from COVID-19), this is no time to relax.

California, which suffered its worst surge earlier this year, is still on a good track. The average number of positive test results in the previous seven days is just 1.6%, and we can keep it low by making the right decisions now. That will require continued vigilance by everyone even when it seems the danger is passing, as well as sustained efforts by state and local authorities to distribute vaccines in hardest-hit communities, which suffered disproportionately from COVID-19 yet had the least access to the vaccine during the first weeks of the rollout.