Guest Editorial: Bad policies turn colleges into COVID hotbeds

There's plenty of blame to go around, including schools that based their decisions on economics, not safety, and that haven't been regularly testing and tracing. To say that students at many schools haven't followed safety rules would be the COVID understatement of the last couple of months. They came for college life, which means parties, often with drinking that loosens caution. Even at schools that held all their classes online, such as UC Santa Barbara and USC, some students returned to their off-campus rentals, either because they couldn't get out of their leases or they wanted to see their friends. USC, which is on remote learning this fall, nonetheless experienced more than 1,000 cases from students living just off campus.

And in at least one case, a university leader set such a bad example that he was chided by his own students. John Jenkins, president of the University of Notre Dame, tested positive after attending the now-notorious Rose Garden reception last month for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, shaking hands, wearing no mask and sitting close to others.