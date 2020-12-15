Guest Editorial: Austin is an admirable secretary of defense nominee

While no candidate is without flaws, there should be no question on Austin's qualifications. But there will, and should be, questions about confirming the general. That's because in addition to his laudable "firsts" is this lamentable second: Austin's nomination would require the second consecutive exception to the requirement that a defense secretary be retired from active duty for seven years (Austin left the military in 2016).

This justifiable law is meant to reinforce civilian control of the military and eliminate partisanship among the officer corps. Congress has waived this requirement only twice: for George Marshall during the Truman administration and when Jim Mattis was nominated by President-elect Donald Trump. There were understandable circumstances in both cases: Marshall's stature and Trump's lack of it, with the thought that Mattis might be able to curb Trump's worst instincts and impulses.