Guest Editorial: America's PPE pipeline is still broken

The U.S. has had eight months to prepare for the expected autumn surge of coronavirus cases, but somehow these basic infection control tools are still in short supply. Add it to the growing list of ways that the Trump administration has bungled the pandemic response and left the U.S. in the unenviable position of having more COVID-19 deaths than any other country.

Admittedly, access to protective gear has improved since the dark days of April, when doctors and nurses were forced to wash out disposable N95 masks for days on end and use garbage bags when gowns ran out. Stocks are more reliable, at least for some facilities, and states that had the wherewithal to do so, such as California, have built substantial stockpiles of their own. But the PPE pipeline is far from fixed, and it's likely to be strained again as infections rise in the coming weeks.

"The supply chain has improved," Dr. Susan R. Bailey, president of the American Medical Association, said in a late October interview. "But there are still many smaller doctors' offices that don't have the same access to masks and gowns and face masks that a hospital system would." And hospitals remain concerned about stable supplies too, particularly nitrile gloves, isolation gowns, N95s and testing supplies, according to the American Hospital Assn.