Guest Editorial: All drugs, including COVID vaccine, come with risks

The pause should not drag on indefinitely, but that’s what may be happening. On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices adjourned without deciding whether to recommend continued use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the U.S. Instead, the committee will wait until some undetermined time in the future to reconvene and possibly decide then.

It’s understandable that these vaccine experts would want more data, considering that about half of the doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in the last two weeks and there may be more potential cases of the clotting disorder. If there’s a spate of them in the next few days — which seems unlikely, given the rarity so far and the low incidence of the disorder among those who received the AstraZeneca vaccine — then the committee members’ caution will be justified.