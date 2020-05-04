Guest Editorial: After pandemic, US will need more immigrants

Some anti-immigration activists want to use the Covid-19 crisis to end both “chain migration,” which allows immigrants to sponsor relatives to come to the U.S., and the diversity visa lottery, which grants green cards to up to 50,000 foreign nationals a year regardless of family connections. These steps would cause the numbers of foreigners settling in the U.S. to plummet.

With unemployment soaring, some tailored, temporary restrictions on immigration can be justified, especially to protect workers in sectors hit hardest by the downturn. But once the crisis subsides, the U.S. will need to bring in more foreign talent, not less, to fill labor shortages in critical fields, notably health care, and to promote innovation.

America’s immigration system does need reform — but not to cut numbers as an end in itself. On the contrary, the goals should be to increase immigrant admissions overall, while prioritizing skills over family ties, strengthening border security, and providing a pathway to citizenship for the 11 million undocumented immigrants already in the country. The White House and Congress seem incapable of reaching any such compromise.