Guest Editorial: Afghanistan's sudden collapse years in the making

In time, the U.S. will need to study the mistakes of these two decades in Afghanistan to better inform military and foreign policy choices in the future. Given how Congress was unable to assemble a bipartisan commission to review the events of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, we hold out little hope that politicians will produce a meaningful review. It may take some time to get past the current finger-pointing but perhaps the ultimate lesson will be about the limits of military power. Yet wasn’t that the lesson of Vietnam? Simply arming, advising and fighting on behalf of an ineffective and corrupt government does not provide sustainable benefit. A dysfunctional government is still a dysfunctional government. After that, the only choice is to, as critics of the Vietnam War so often pointed out, either bomb your enemy to the Stone Age or cut your losses and run. And so unheeded history repeats itself.