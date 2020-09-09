Guest Editorial: 'Acting' appointees another norm-breaking worry

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

President Donald Trump has flouted so many constitutional norms that it’s hard to keep up with them. But one of his most flagrant violations has been his end run around the Constitution’s requirement that important appointments be made with the “advice and consent” of the Senate.

In defending that provision in the Constitution, Alexander Hamilton wrote in the Federalist Papers that the requirement of Senate confirmation would be “an excellent check upon a spirit of favoritism in the president, and would tend greatly to prevent the appointment of unfit characters from state prejudice, from family connection, from personal attachment, or from a view to popularity. In addition to this, it would be an efficacious source of stability in the administration.”

Trump has a different idea, frequently delaying the Senate confirmation process by appointing “acting” officials in top posts rather than permanent ones. Some critics add another complaint, accusing him of violating laws governing who’s eligible to serve as an acting secretary or deputy. Last year he famously said that “I sort of like ‘acting’ … it gives me more flexibility.” In February, Aaron Blake of The Washington Post reported that Trump had already surpassed the number of days in which acting officials served in the two terms of the Obama administration.