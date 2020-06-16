Guest Editorial: A huge step toward gay and transgender equality

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Supreme Court’s ruling that the Civil Rights Act of 1964 protects gay and transgender people from employment discrimination is a historic achievement for equality. For the first time, Americans no longer have to fear being fired from their jobs because of their sexual orientation or sexual identity. That the protection comes in a ruling supported by two conservative justices underscores how far Americans have come in understanding the injustices visited upon their LGBTQ neighbors.

In much of America, gay and transgender people put their livelihoods at risk simply from being open about who they are. That’s not the case in Illinois, which in 2006 established a broad ban on discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity. Chicago granted protection to gay people in 1988. But many states allow employment discrimination, and some forbid it only in the government sector. With this decision, gay and transgender people are finally protected everywhere, though it’s possible there will be future challenges to the law on religious liberty grounds.