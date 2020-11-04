Guest Editorial: A divided nation must somehow heal

After a bruising and often bitter election cycle, how does a divided nation heal?

The answer involves something much harder than campaigning or championing your own cause. Regardless of the results, and we released this piece for publication before the final results were in, the truth is that healing the divisions of a large and diverse nation like this begins with all of us doing all we can, as individuals and as part of the body politic, to avoid further divisions.

Behind political fractures are extensive histories of problems and grievances, some quite evident and unresolved, others buried in political narratives and ruminations that deviously distort reality. Narratives become weaponized as blame, excuses and ideological justifications, effectively recirculating the same virus in the echo-sphere.

Welcome to America 2020, a nation divided by pandemic, politics and polemics.

We are the United States of America but much about our present suggests that we could just as easily be called the Untied States of America. We share common values, or so we wish to believe, but also have allowed conspiracy theories, naked exercise of power and selective interpretations of selective facts, or in the absence of facts, fantasies and outright lies, to drive our interactions.