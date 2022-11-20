Give thanks to Flagstaff by nominating Citizens, Organization of the Year for 2022

Here’s one way to give thanks as the holiday season approaches: honoring a colleague, a neighbor, an acquaintance or someone you’ve admired from afar with a nomination as Flagstaff Citizen of the Year.

The Daily Sun has been sponsoring the award for more than six decades, and it includes three categories: Male Citizen, Female Citizen and Organization of the Year. The award recognizes someone who has made Flagstaff a better place in the past year as a volunteer, not in their main line of work. It can be a single project or a continuing cause. Civic groups can nominate this year’s outstanding member, but it can also be a family member, neighbor or friend. Younger, older or in between – there are no limits on these awards.

There’s also no formal application process. Just send an email to cetling@azdailysun.com and tell us why you think the person or organization has made Flagstaff and northern Arizona a better place to live because of their volunteer efforts.

Please keep submissions under 500 words, or they risk being cut off in the nomination packet that goes to past winners. Include the text in the body of the email or as a .doc attachment, please; no PDFs if possible. We will be accepting nominations through the end of November.

Winners will be announced in the newspaper at the turn of the new year. Judging is done by a panel of previous winners and not by the Daily Sun. Past winners are not eligible; see the list below.

For questions, call Editor Chris Etling at (928) 556-2274 or Publisher Colleen Brady at (928) 556-2279.

Citizens of the year

Cheri Ossenfort and Jake Bacon, 2021; Cheryl Blume and Carl Taylor, 2020; Rose Toehe and Dr. David Spence, 2019; Lina Wallen and Ken Lamm, 2018; Lora Trujillo and Barry Brennan, 2017; Brenda Silveus and Neil Weintraub, 2016; Sally Veazey and Jim David, 2015; Karen Kinne-Herman, Becky Lewis and Billy Weldon, 2014; Sarah Cromer, Gene Munger and Nat White, 2013; Mary Hostetler and Dr. Henry Poore, 2012; Barbara Packard, Hal Jensen and Joe Ray, 2011; Paula Stefani and Doug Rade, 2010; Bunny Gaylord and Jack Welch, 2009; Pam Turner and Bill Packard, 2008; Molly Munger and Dr. Richard Haag, 2007; Sister Elizabeth Carey and Dr. John Caskey, 2006; Susie Garretson and LaVelle McCoy, 2005; Stephanie Rust and Mike Cromer, 2004; Marj McClanahan, Jim Driscoll and Chris Bavasi, 2003; Jan Newton and Danny Neal, 2002; Patricia Hecht, Patrick Nackard and David McKay, 2001; Julianne Hartzell and Jim Dykes, 2000; Catharine B. Adel and Bill Williams, 1999; Florence Karlstrom and Dr. Walt Taylor, 1998; Hazel Robinson and Joe Donaldson, 1997; Barbara Cline and Paul Sweitzer, 1996; Lee Harsh and Douglas Jackson, 1995; Kay McKay and George McCullough, 1994; David Vaselaar and Peg Hebets, 1993; Jack Duffy and Doris Harper White, 1992. Also, Judy Feldstein and Pastor Harry Benson, 1991; Harold Weller and Nina Poore, 1990; Katherin Chase and John Montfort, 1989; Eugene M. Hughes and Barbara Conley, 1988; Dr. William Gaylord and Nancy Warden, 1987; Pat B. Curry and Nancye Setser, 1986; Marshall Knoles and Lorraine Curry, 1985; Anne Tinsley and Manuel D. DeMiguel, 1984; Frances B. McAllister and Dr. J. Otto Berg, 1983; Helen Earnshaw and David D. Chase, 1982; Rayma Babbitt Sharber and John J. Gisi, 1981; Phyllis Manning and Dr. Frank Besnette, 1980. Others include Billie Williams Yost and the Rev. William Denlinger, 1979; Robert Blaser, 1978; Henry Giclas and Robert Nauman, 1977; Platt Cline, 1976; Agnes Allen and John W. Stilley, 1975; H. Stuart Houston and Virginia Downum, 1974; Ralph Bilby, 1973; Dr. Garland Wood, 1972; Bernice Giclas and Sturgeon Cromer, 1971; Harry Brown, 1970. Other previous winners are Dr. Minnie Roseberry, 1969; State Sen. T.M. Knoles Jr. and Douglas Wall, 1968; Mayor Rollin Wheeler, 1967; J. Lawrence Walkup, 1966; Viola Babbitt, 1965; Ethel Sechrist and John G. Babbitt, 1964; No recipient, 1963; H.V. Emblen and Ione McCauley, 1962; and Walter Bennett, 1961.

Organizations of the year

Community Emergency Response Team, 2021; N/A, 2020; Catholic Charities, 2019; Willow Bend Environmental Education Center, 2018; Friends of Northern Arizona Forests, 2017; DREAMS, 2016; Forest Highlands Foundation, 2015; Flagstaff Leadership Program, 2014; Poore Free Medical Clinic, 2013; Flagstaff Festival of Science, 2012; Friends of Camp Colton, 2011; New Hope Cottage, 2010; St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance, 2009; Raymond Educational Foundation, 2008; Flagstaff Community Foundation, 2007; Court-Appointed Special Advocates, 2006; Sunnyside Neighborhood Association, 2005; The PEACE Project, 2004; Coconino Coalition for Children and Youth, 2003; Northern Arizona Center Against Sexual Assault, 2002; Theatrikos, 2001; Toys for Tots, 2000; Museum of Northern Arizona, 1999; Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 1998; Victim/Witness Services of Coconino County, 1997; The American Red Cross, 1996; Literacy Volunteers of Coconino County, 1995; Northland Family Help Center, 1994; Flagstaff Family Food Center, 1993; Northland Hospice, 1992; The American Legion and Legion Auxiliary, 1991; The Flagstaff Sunrise Lions, 1990; The Flagstaff Elks Lodge, 1989; Soroptimists Club of Flagstaff, 1988; Also, Flagstaff’s Sheriff’s Posse, 1987; No winner in 1986; Flagstaff Exchange Club, 1985; Assistance League of Flagstaff, 1984; Big Brothers of Flagstaff and Big Sisters of Northern Arizona, 1983; Pilot Club of Flagstaff, Inc., 1982; Flagstaff Corps, Salvation Army, 1981; Board of Directors, Flagstaff Symphony, 1980; Flagstaff Civitans, 1979; United Way of Flagstaff, 1978; Sunshine Rescue Mission, 1977; Flagstaff Hospital Auxiliary, 1976; and Coconino County Search and Rescue, 1975.