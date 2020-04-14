From the publisher: Local business marketplace now online

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear readers,

Help local businesses at Shop Local. This new partnership will connect us to these vitally important local businesses through the Shop Local online marketplace.

Purchasing a gift card through this marketplace provides local businesses a timely boost, while giving you the flexibility to shop at a later date or through their online e-commerce. These local businesses need this important revenue to help them through this difficult time.

Special thanks goes to W. L. Gore & Associates for supporting this program so that local businesses can participate and receive free print and online advertising in the Shop Local program through May. We appreciate Gore assisting our community through this challenging time.

Every little bit helps right now. So check out our Shop Local page to see the businesses offering gift cards by clicking the link below or navigating to it in your browser.

-- Colleen Brady, publisher

