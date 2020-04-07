From the publisher: A new way to support local businesses

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Local businesses are a linchpin of our community, and they need the support of their loyal customers now more than ever. Shop Local is a new partnership connecting us to these vitally important local businesses through an online marketplace.

Purchasing a gift card through this marketplace provides local businesses a timely boost, while giving you the flexibility to shop at a later date or through their online e-commerce. These local businesses need this important revenue to help them through this difficult time.

Every little bit helps right now. This service will be free to local businesses for April and May. Any business who would like to participate, please email me at cbrady@azdailysun.com or call your local account executive. To get started, we have a simple form to fill out about your gift card and will launch on our gift card site by market.

Flagstaff offerings will be up next week for your shopping pleasure at https://localbusiness.lee.net.

— Colleen Brady, publisher

