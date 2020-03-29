From the editor: Our goal is to inform the community

However, there's one thing I've learned in my 17 years of living in Flagstaff: the city rallies together when it matters most. We saw it as recently as last summer during the Museum Fire, and we're already seeing it now with businesses making new accommodations and volunteers helping to produce necessary supplies.

We took down our paywall for COVID-19 content on our website early on, and though we're seeing an increase in traffic online, that only goes so far. Our priority is to make important information available to anyone who needs it, but like dozens of other businesses in the city, we're facing some lean times ahead as advertisers adjust to this new reality. I wouldn't normally ask, but if you're in a position to support the newspaper by subscribing, we would really appreciate it.

There are other ways you can help if you have the means to do so. Nonprofits and charities are always in need of additional donations, especially as those organizations try to help the community during this crisis. One cool idea I've seen is to purchase gift cards from local businesses, even if you don't intend to use them immediately -- that support is key in the short term. And if you're not in a position to help others because of your own hardships, that's OK too. All we can do is try to make sure the people we care about stay healthy and make it through this difficult stretch.

Ultimately, I'm using this space to give thanks. To readers who engage with our content, whether they have a membership or not; to all of the hard-working people in Flagstaff and Coconino County who are so vital to keeping things running as smoothly as possible; to folks who are taking the simple but pivotal step to stay inside and practice social distancing. Thank you for your efforts, big and small.

