From the editor: Our goal is to inform the community

These are difficult times in Flagstaff, just as it is across all of Arizona, the United States and the world. It feels like you can't go a day without seeing the next breaking story about coronavirus developments. Meanwhile, thousands of people in the community are facing reduced hours or layoffs as the economic affects of COVID-19 become more apparent.
Healthcare professionals, grocery store employees and first responders might not be at risk of losing their jobs in most cases, but they're still facing a tremendous strain and increased workloads, not to mention the added risk of contracting the virus themselves.
I've seen a handful of comments on our website or our Facebook page about how the media must be so excited about this, that we're blowing the story out of proportion or making a mountain of a molehill. But that's categorically untrue.
Our goal right now is to provide as much information to the community as we can. As you've seen over the past two weeks, this situation is ever-changing and evolving rapidly, to the point where we've had stories become irrelevant within a couple hours of finishing them. It's unlike anything I've seen in my career. But despite the influx of coverage on the coronavirus, no one is getting any enjoyment out of watching the pandemic unfold -- our workers have families and financial concerns just like anyone else.
I understand the fear that comes with this, though; there's a ton of uncertainty about the future right now, both in the short and long term. We don't yet have a complete picture of how many confirmed cases there will be, how long the situation will last, or what the economy will look like when this is all over.
However, there's one thing I've learned in my 17 years of living in Flagstaff: the city rallies together when it matters most. We saw it as recently as last summer during the Museum Fire, and we're already seeing it now with businesses making new accommodations and volunteers helping to produce necessary supplies.
We took down our paywall for COVID-19 content on our website early on, and though we're seeing an increase in traffic online, that only goes so far. Our priority is to make important information available to anyone who needs it, but like dozens of other businesses in the city, we're facing some lean times ahead as advertisers adjust to this new reality. I wouldn't normally ask, but if you're in a position to support the newspaper by subscribing, we would really appreciate it.
There are other ways you can help if you have the means to do so. Nonprofits and charities are always in need of additional donations, especially as those organizations try to help the community during this crisis. One cool idea I've seen is to purchase gift cards from local businesses, even if you don't intend to use them immediately -- that support is key in the short term. And if you're not in a position to help others because of your own hardships, that's OK too. All we can do is try to make sure the people we care about stay healthy and make it through this difficult stretch.
Ultimately, I'm using this space to give thanks. To readers who engage with our content, whether they have a membership or not; to all of the hard-working people in Flagstaff and Coconino County who are so vital to keeping things running as smoothly as possible; to folks who are taking the simple but pivotal step to stay inside and practice social distancing. Thank you for your efforts, big and small.
