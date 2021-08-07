Flag Live! to return to print Thursday

A little more than a year ago, the presence of Flag Live! shifted.
COVID-related cancellations and closures decimated Flagstaff and us too. Our beloved arts and entertainment magazine that had published weekly for more than 25 years transitioned to an online exclusive in an attempt to stay ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic that dismantled so much. We never stopped producing news, though. No, the same features readers grew to love (or hate) found a home on flaglive.com instead. But what is Flag Live! when the town, events, restaurants and everything else we loved so much were merely shadows of once what was? We felt it too as our staff, like so many others, was wrecked by furloughs and layoffs.
For a year we treaded water — waiting and wondering what the world would be like once we reached the other side.
And here we are. It’s one year later and I am so glad to say we are coming back.
First, let me introduce myself. My name is Bree Burkitt and I’m the new niche editor over at the Arizona Daily Sun. Basically, that means I’m in charge of the Sunday Mountain Living section (the one you’re currently reading), in addition to Flag Live!, the quarterly Mountain Living Magazine, Best of Flag and other special projects. I grew up in the Valley and attended Northern Arizona University. After college, I bopped around the region a bit, reporting for The Spectrum & Daily News in southern Utah and covering crime and working as a breaking news editor for The Arizona Republic. Then our newly remote world gave me the opportunity to return to Flagstaff and took over this position soon after.
My first goal — my driving force, really — was to bring Flag Live! back to print. And we did it.
But the world has changed since we last graced newsstands, and so have we. Most noticeably, Flag Live! will be released monthly for the time being. We’re trying out the monthly format instead of our previously weekly while everything is still gradually — hopefully — getting back to normal. Who knows what the future holds, but, for now, we’re so glad to be back with you even if it’s just once a month. This first issue will be released this coming Thursday. You will now find the magazine tucked into the Arizona Daily Sun in addition to in all your favorite local haunts on the first Thursday of every month.
Secondly, you’re going to see some new features, faces, sections and columns. Our Pulse calendar now lists the events for the entire month in print and we’re constantly updating the calendar online. You can submit your events online or email them to calendar@flaglive.com.
Now, just because we’re publishing monthly doesn’t mean we’re taking the other three weeks off. Oh, no. We’re actually constantly cranking out great features, reviews, restaurant profiles, photos, roundups, event calendars and so much more. You check all that out at flaglive.com. We also post some pretty cool stuff over on our Instagram and Facebook too.
And we want to hear from you. What would you like to see more of in print and online? There are so many possibilities as we reshape and refine Flag Live! for this strange new world and we need your input
Got an idea, event or just want to chat about your favorite local beer? (The only correct answer is Mother Road’s Tower Station.) You can reach me at bburkitt@azdailysun.com or 928-556-2262.
As always, thank you for reading.