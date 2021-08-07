Flag Live! to return to print Thursday

A little more than a year ago, the presence of Flag Live! shifted.

COVID-related cancellations and closures decimated Flagstaff and us too. Our beloved arts and entertainment magazine that had published weekly for more than 25 years transitioned to an online exclusive in an attempt to stay ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic that dismantled so much. We never stopped producing news, though. No, the same features readers grew to love (or hate) found a home on flaglive.com instead. But what is Flag Live! when the town, events, restaurants and everything else we loved so much were merely shadows of once what was? We felt it too as our staff, like so many others, was wrecked by furloughs and layoffs.

For a year we treaded water — waiting and wondering what the world would be like once we reached the other side.

And here we are. It’s one year later and I am so glad to say we are coming back.