Editor's column: Expressing gratitude during a difficult year

This has certainly been an unusual start to the holiday season, with a subdued Thanksgiving and Black Friday for most of the country as the coronavirus continues to rear its ugly head. Personally, spending time with family wasn't even a consideration for me this year -- I have five grandparents in their 80s, two of which have had recent health issues. That meant a quiet meal at home with a couple people and plenty of time for reflection on the craziness that has been 2020 so far.
Skipping the traditional Thanksgiving dinner also meant missing out on going around the table and saying the things for which we are grateful, so allow me to use this space to do just that:
-- I'm grateful for continued health and employment. I've been careful when it comes to COVID-19, ordering takeout instead of eating in restaurants, working from home when I can, limiting social engagements to a small circle of friends and abandoning any travel plans for the foreseeable future. Not everyone has been so fortunate, as evidenced by the staggering jobless numbers we've seen this year and the 264,000+ Americans who have died from the coronavirus.
-- I'm grateful that most people in Flagstaff and Coconino County have been taking the virus seriously. I went down to Phoenix for a "vacation" in July -- which really just involved staying at a home with people I already live with and doing zero activities outside of the house -- and let's just say mask usage was...less than ideal. We went to the grocery store to stock up for the week and maskless customers outnumbered the people wearing them (correctly) four to one. That hasn't been the case in our mountain town, not then and especially not now.
-- I'm grateful for technological advancements. It's hard to imagine having to do this in the usual newsroom setting for months without help from Zoom conferences, collaborative Google Drive documents and a neverending slew of phone calls. Technology has also allowed families to stay connected, including those heartwrenching stories of people having to say goodbye to their loved ones on a tablet or mobile device instead of being there in person.
-- I'm grateful for Randy Wilson. It's been almost two and a half years since my predecessor abruptly passed away, but he taught me a lot in our decade together at the Daily Sun. Randy used to write an editor's column like this every couple months to connect with readers, and I've borrowed his name for it as an homage of sorts. There are times when I catch myself looking over at his office, which remains vacant, and wondering what he would have thought of this whole situation. He is still sorely missed.
-- I'm grateful for our readers. I know, it sounds corny, but it's true. The pandemic has been an unprecedented challenge for newsrooms across the country and the Daily Sun is no exception. The beginning months were especially rough -- there were times when we would write a story and its details would be obsolete within hours, because everything was changing so rapidly.
Since then, our process has become a bit more routine, the oft-used "new normal," with people working remotely and still trying to put out the best paper we can.
Thousands of you interact with the newspaper on a daily basis, whether through the print version, the website or our e-Edition. For that, I am truly thankful. For those who don't, consider signing up for our online packages if you have the means to do so. The support goes a long way for a dedicated crew of young and talented journalists who probably didn't imagine they would end up covering something like this. (And just think, 2020 was also an election year and a census year to boot.)
We're going to try to maintain some traditions of our own heading into the new year, such as the Citizens and Organization of the Year (see the related box) and the first birth of 2021, covered from a safe distance, of course. In the meantime, I hope that all of us can find a way to make it through the holiday season with our well-being and sanity intact. Stay safe out there.
