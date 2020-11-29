Editor's column: Expressing gratitude during a difficult year

This has certainly been an unusual start to the holiday season, with a subdued Thanksgiving and Black Friday for most of the country as the coronavirus continues to rear its ugly head. Personally, spending time with family wasn't even a consideration for me this year -- I have five grandparents in their 80s, two of which have had recent health issues. That meant a quiet meal at home with a couple people and plenty of time for reflection on the craziness that has been 2020 so far.

Skipping the traditional Thanksgiving dinner also meant missing out on going around the table and saying the things for which we are grateful, so allow me to use this space to do just that:

-- I'm grateful for continued health and employment. I've been careful when it comes to COVID-19, ordering takeout instead of eating in restaurants, working from home when I can, limiting social engagements to a small circle of friends and abandoning any travel plans for the foreseeable future. Not everyone has been so fortunate, as evidenced by the staggering jobless numbers we've seen this year and the 264,000+ Americans who have died from the coronavirus.