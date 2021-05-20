Counterpoint: Biden’s free college plan pays too much, gets too little

But we, along with the experts cited by the Chronicle, aren’t convinced that Biden’s plan is the best solution to that problem.

First, free community college is already a reality for many Americans. Seventeen states provide tuition-free community college programs for eligible students, though Texas is not one of them. According to College Promise, there are 368 free-college programs in the country.

In 2015-16, 35.9% of students at two-year public colleges paid no tuition or fees after financial aid, according to the National Postsecondary Student Aid Study. Just over 56% paid between $1 and $4,000. And 7.7% paid more than $4,000.

For some students, community colleges can be academic dead ends. According to the Chronicle, about 80% of entering freshmen at community colleges say they plan to earn a bachelor’s degree, but fewer than 15% end up with one. Giving American students incentive not to start their education at a four-year institution could very well have the effect of stunting the very pursuit it seeks to promote.

Loni Bordoloi Pazich of the Teagle Foundation, told the Chronicle, “If the goal is just access, we pretty much have that already. … But if the goal is access to a bachelor’s degree, free community college is not the way to do that.”

We’re fans of programs like Dallas County Promise that provide financial incentives and wrap-around services for students who may not otherwise have access to higher education. And we could support expansion of Pell Grants or other targeted programs. But so far the Biden administration hasn’t put forward a working plan for universal community college that’s worth the price.

