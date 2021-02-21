Between the Lines: Our letters to the editor policy, and a special offer

Avid readers have noticed that some names appear more frequently than others. There are a handful of folks who contribute letters on a regular basis, and we run a sampling of those, especially the more local they are. These are the letters that are most likely to be rejected or delayed: if someone has sent several in a short period of time, they will often be bumped in favor of a new voice who hasn't had the opportunity to make it into the paper recently, or at all.

For the most part, our readers and letter writers are civil and talk about the issues rather than each other. Occasionally, a submission will tackle what someone else has written or said, and we run those on a case-by-case basis. One rule that I've held fast since taking over the editor position is that we allow a call and response, and that's it -- an ongoing series where two writers keep bickering with each other is not suitable for publication in our community newspaper. Each person can have one chance to say their piece, and that's that. (Luckily, this has only been a problem a couple times in the last three years.)