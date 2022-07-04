Wolf's Den: What have you done to help Arizona's wildlife?

For the first time in recent decades, the number of hunters in the country increased, up 5.6% last year. Will this last, or was it a one-time blip? The common reason given by many new hunters: "For the meat.”

Why are more hunters good for wildlife? Because hunters fund wildlife conservation.

The increase in hunters, fishers, self-defenders, recreational shooters is a boon to the Federal Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration funding program. The excise tax imposed on the sale of all new hunting, fishing, shooting and boating gear allowed the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to announce a record $1.5 billion generated for conservation and recreation projects last year.

Because Arizona Game and Fish manages all of the state's wildlife and is funded by solely by hunters and fishermen along with Federal Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration grants, this is good news indeed.

America’s sportsmen and women donated an additional $440 million to various wildlife conservation organizations last year, and this too is significant.

For example, the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation allocated $2.1 million in grant funding to Arizona in 2021.

This money from RMEF goes to improve wildlife waters and restoring wildlife habitats. Over the years the RMEF grants to Arizona have completed 518 conservation and hunting heritage outreach projects that have conserved 458,422 acres of habitat and opened public access to 22,000 aces. The value of all these projects is estimated to be $37 million.

For information, go to RMEF.org.

And that is just one organization. When you add up the money generated by other wildlife conservation groups like the Arizona Antelope Foundation, the Arizona Elk Society, the Arizona Desert Bighorn Sheep Society, Quail Forever, Arizona Fly Casters, National Wild Turkey Federation and dozens more, we are talking serious money and thousands of volunteer labor hours to maintain the tremendous wildlife diversity that we have in Arizona.

The question is, which group do you support? Do you support our diverse wildlife at all? Wildlife is under tremendous pressure from the drought and habitat destruction from all the people moving into our state, so which group do you support?

Not a hunter or fisher? Arizona Game and Fish manages all of Arizona’s 800 wildlife species, which need your help too.

Just think about it. If everyone in Arizona gave just $10 toward wildlife conservation, that alone would generate $76,000,000 for our wildlife.

I ask, what have you done for our wildlife? Become a wildlife hero. Go to https://www.azwildlifehero.com/support-us/make-a-donation.

