Wolf's Den: We love to fish, so keep water clean

What do 50 million Americans have in common? According to the Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation, that commonality is they all fish. And that number has been increasing almost every year since 2007.

Youth participation in fishing is up, Hispanics go fishing more often than the general population, and females make up 35 percent of total anglers numbering 17.9 million.

“Thanks to the strong improvements in recruitment and reactivation, fishing participation is up again this year,” said

Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation President and CEO Frank Peterson. “Better yet, the key audience segments we feel are tantamount to the future of fishing continue to see gains in overall participation and participation rate.”

Not everyone who is a fisherman continues fishing. Nine million people quit fishing in 2019.

Why do so many people love to fish? The study, conducted by Responsive Management, reveals that anglers look at fishing as a way to escape the day-to-day grind. They also love being close to nature and, of course, they love fresh fish for the dinner table.