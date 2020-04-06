Wolf's Den: Time to look colsely at wild animal markets

Chronic wasting disease (CWD) is a fatal, neurological illness occurring in North American cervids (members of the deer family), including white-tailed deer, mule deer, elk, and moose. Since its discovery in 1967 in a captive deer herd in Colorado, CWD has spread geographically. (So far, CWD has not been detected in Arizona.) CWD is a contagious protein rather than a virus that can be transmitted freely within and among cervid populations. No treatments or vaccines are currently available. The discovery of CWD has forced wildlife officials in many states to kill entire captive deer and elk herds in the failed attempt to prevent the spread of CWD to animals outside the pens.

Chronic wasting disease is of great concern to wildlife managers. It has been detected in at least 23 states, two Canadian provinces, and South Korea. CWD is not known to infect livestock or humans, yet. Most states offer free testing of animals that hunters kill from CWD areas. If positive for CWD, the animal should not be consumed.

The practice in the U.S. is not like the wild animal markets of China, but we do condone, in many states, the captive farming of deer and elk, with the meat being sold for human consumption.