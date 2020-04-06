Wolf's Den: Time to look colsely at wild animal markets

We are reminded once again what happens when an animal virus mutates and attacks humans. MERS, SARS, H1N1, swine flu are some of the other most recent animal virus attacks we have had to deal with.
Much has been written on how to keep yourself and your loved ones safe. Hand washing, social distancing, covering your mouth when you cough or sneeze, not touching your face, etc. But isn’t it about time we look at reducing the risk at the source?
Take a look at China’s wild animal markets. Thousands of animals representing hundreds of species kept in cages on top of each other. This toxic mess has again affected us all. In response to COVID-19, China has finally banned their wild animal markets.
China, while the poster child for the illegal take and consumption of exotic and endangered wild animals, is not the only country at fault. Vietnam and Indonesia also operate exotic wild animal markets and Africa has its bushmeat markets.
Of the 30-plus pathogenic diseases discovered in humans in recent decades, three-quarters are of animal origin. One study estimated that many more viral pathogens in the animal kingdom have potential to infect humans. If wild animal markets continue unabated, outbreaks like SARS and COVID-19 are likely the new norm.
But foreign nations are not the only criminals in this saga. Take a look at CWD.
Chronic wasting disease (CWD) is a fatal, neurological illness occurring in North American cervids (members of the deer family), including white-tailed deer, mule deer, elk, and moose. Since its discovery in 1967 in a captive deer herd in Colorado, CWD has spread geographically. (So far, CWD has not been detected in Arizona.) CWD is a contagious protein rather than a virus that can be transmitted freely within and among cervid populations. No treatments or vaccines are currently available. The discovery of CWD has forced wildlife officials in many states to kill entire captive deer and elk herds in the failed attempt to prevent the spread of CWD to animals outside the pens.
Chronic wasting disease is of great concern to wildlife managers. It has been detected in at least 23 states, two Canadian provinces, and South Korea. CWD is not known to infect livestock or humans, yet. Most states offer free testing of animals that hunters kill from CWD areas. If positive for CWD, the animal should not be consumed.
The practice in the U.S. is not like the wild animal markets of China, but we do condone, in many states, the captive farming of deer and elk, with the meat being sold for human consumption.
Should the U.S. and other countries ban the practice of raising deer and elk in small pens for commercial use? While not affecting humans directly, some suggest it will only be a matter of time before CWD changes enough to affect humans.
Wild animals and profit can and have led to bad things. Banning the Chinese wildlife markets is good, but will doing so really change anything or just drive the exotic animal market further underground?
How do you change cultural norms? How do you feed, in China’s case, 4.5 billion people?
Hopefully, after this current bout with an animal virus settles down, nations will get together and figure out how to actually prevent this from happening again. Seeing as we have known the source of many of our previous battles with viruses and done nothing, I am not ready to hold my breath for any government to enact a solution.
