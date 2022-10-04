Wolf's Den: Supreme Court in New Mexico rules on access

Federal law stipulates that all navigable streams in a state at the time of statehood, including the stream beds below the high-water mark, are publicly owned. This was designed to allow the continuation of public use of public waters after statehood.

The New Mexico Supreme Court has released its written decision on a public access case in that state.

“The question here is whether the right to recreate and fish in public water also allows the public the right to touch the privately owned beds below those waters,” Supreme Court Justice Michael Vigil wrote. “We conclude that it does.”

The high court stressed that “the public’s easement includes only such use as is reasonably necessary to the utilization of the water itself and any use of the beds and banks must be of minimal impact.”

“Walking and wading on the privately owned beds beneath public water is reasonably necessary for the enjoyment of many forms of fishing and recreation,” Vigil wrote. “Having said that, we stress that the public may neither trespass on privately owned land to access public water, nor trespass on privately owned land from public water.”

The state supreme court’s opinion also stated that not only was it unconstitutional to bar wading or fishing in streams and rivers with privately owned beds, but that it was also unconstitutional for the New Mexico State Game Commission to issue regulations barring those activities on privately owned riverbeds. The Supreme Court decision was unanimous.

Meanwhile, in Wyoming, four hunters for consecutive years corner hopped a fence corner to go elk hunting. Corner hopping is walking across state-owned land or public land and crossing at the corner to another piece of state or public land where the adjoining land at that corner are private. These hunters went so far as to build a structure to make sure they could cross the fence corner and not set foot on private property.

As you can imagine, there is big trouble in the Cowboy State.

The private landowner says these hunters violated his private air space and thus trespassed causing $7 million in damages. The damages result from the loss in property value of the ranch if others can also move from public land to public land at “his” fence corner. No mention in the case how high up the ranch’s air space goes or if an airplane flying over is trespassing.

The men were also charged by Carbon County for trespassing, but the judge in the case threw it out of court.

Private property owners argue allowing these types of crossings is saying the federal government allows trespass across private land.

Public land proponents are saying public land is public land and everyone has access to it – even at a fence corner adjacent to private land.

This case is expected to reach court next summer.