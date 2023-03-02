As the upcoming spring season springs us into spring fishing, it also brings us to carp season, to help raptors.

Yes, Carp. To help raptors! What?!

The common carp are non-native fish that destroy vegetation other fish need to spawn, and they increase water turbidity when they root in the bottom to feed on that vegetation.

The common carp also feeds on the eggs of other fish species.

During the spring, carp have their spawn, usually beginning in May, which involves them spending a lot of time in shallow water and swimming near the surface.

This makes the springtime the perfect time to bring out your bowfishing gear and get after those carp. On a good day, there are so many carp that you can shoot until your arm falls off. It is a target-rich environment.

The trick when bowfishing for carp is to shoot below them. Light refraction in the water makes the carp appear closer or higher in the water than they really are.

You can find carp in most any body of water in Arizona, from streams, rivers, ponds and lakes.

Carp also can be caught on traditional fishing tackle using catfish techniques. They can even be caught on the fly rod, but this is quite the challenge.

Carp are great fighters, and a 10-pounder will wear you out.

What do you do with all the carp?

In Europe, carp is considered a delicacy — in America, not so much. But they do make fair table fare if you remove the blood line and brine them before preparing them.

The other issue is carp have a lot of small bones. Check out videos on how to clean carp to remove most of the bones. Then make some fish tacos.

Carp can be used to make compost material that your garden will love, but they do smell a bit during the compost process and your neighbors may take issue with you.

Carp can be frozen and taken to many wildlife rehab centers to feed the mammals and raptors that they are taking care of due to injuries they have sustained.

Do a web search for Arizona Wildlife Rehabilitators to find the wildlife rehab center near you. I spoke with several and they will take your carp and any other game meat you wish to be rid of as long as it is not freezer burned, though some centers will not take game meat taken with lead bullets. You need to talk to them to see what they will accept.

You can go fishing and help fish habitat and raptors at the same time. What could be better?