Wolf's Den: Several important tips as boating season returns to Arizona

Did you miss National Safe Boating Week May 21-27?

The issue of safety issue must be on your mind yearround and that involves not only meeting the legal requirements -- do you have your whistle and are you avoiding E-15 fuel in your boat? -- but general on-the-water knowledge as well.

In 2020, 5,265 accidents were reported to the U.S. Coast Guard. There were 767 boating deaths, 3,191 injuries and approximately $62.5 million of damage to property.

The fatality rate was 6.5 deaths per 100,000 registered recreational vessels. The number of injuries was up nearly 25% from 2019.

About 75% of fatal boating accident victims drowned, and 86% of them were not wearing a life jacket.

All boats need one personal flotation device per occupant and that should be the right size for each person. In Arizona, all riders the age of 12 and under must wear their PFD anytime the boat is underway.

Every vessel less than 65.6 feet in length must carry an efficient sound producing device -- like a whistle. Nighttime lights and warning device requirements vary by boat length.

From the Detroit Coast Guard comes this reminder: Boaters beware! A recent authorization allowing the summer sale of gasoline containing 15% ethanol (E15) at roadside gas stations presents a problem for boaters. This type of fuel is federally prohibited for recreational vessel use, causes marine engine damage, and will void marine engine warranty. Additionally, E15 fuel has been shown to make engines run hotter, increasing the potential of a catastrophic boat fire.

Signs or warning labels may not be obvious at the pump as it may simply be marked as “regular 88” or “regular unleaded.” The convenience of filling a tow vehicle and boat at the same time may cause boaters to overlook this potentially dangerous detail. Please ensure the fuel you are dispensing into your boat contains no more than 10% ethanol (E10).

There are requirements for fire extinguishers, how to properly fuel your boat, and some boats must have an overboard engine kill switch.

There are a number of kayakers out on the water these days. I see paddlers with no PFD every time I am on the water. Why, I do not know.

Kayaks are often difficult to see on the water and should carry a signaling device beyond the whistle requirement. The concern is motorboaters not seeing the kayak until it is too late to avoid a collision or swamping the kayak. This device can be anything from a brightly colored paddle you can wave to alert a motor boater to smoke flares. A bright-colored PFD is also a good idea.

Carry a marine radio not only in case you get into trouble but to help others who do.

A knife carried on your PFD could well safe your life. A watercraft capsize is always a yard sale with debris, fishing line and ropes ready to wrap around you. Use that knife to cut yourself free.

Because the requirements vary for each vessel type as well as the length of the boat, you need to do some research to ensure you are compliant.

The website https://www.azgfd.com/boating is a great resource from the Arizona Game and Fish Department. There is a free program for paddlers, a free quiz for boaters, and numerous other programs with varying costs that provide you with a boater education card that is required in some states (but not required in Arizona).

In addition, https://www.uscgboating.org is a resource from the US Coast Guard. And this site covers regulation, safety, equipment recalls and defects, and boating statistics and safety videos: https://safeafloat.com/safety-videos.

