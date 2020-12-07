Wolf's Den: Protectionists are wrong bout wild horses

Wild horses are not wild.

The horses and burros that roam freely on too much of our federal, state, and private land are feral animals, animals that were once livestock that escaped or were let loose. Neither animal was on this continent after the last ice age. For the burro, they were never on this continent — ice age or not.

Horse and burro protectionists see them as iconic symbols of the American West and their response to horse and burro management is often an emotional one. Environmentalists, ranchers and wildlife biologists see them as non-native invasive animals that are out of control and wreaking havoc on the American West.

Sadly, the protectionists have won the battle so far, resulting in devastation to wildlife habitat in many places, including Arizona.

With the drought we have had since 1995 in Arizona, the huge volume of water these feral animals are consuming is having a detrimental effect on ranchers and wildlife managers who are having to haul water to keep livestock and wildlife alive. On BLM land alone the number of feral horses and burros are three to four times the carrying capacity of the land and that number increases each year, up to 25 percent according to some land managers.