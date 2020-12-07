Wolf's Den: Protectionists are wrong bout wild horses

Wild horses are not wild.
The horses and burros that roam freely on too much of our federal, state, and private land are feral animals, animals that were once livestock that escaped or were let loose. Neither animal was on this continent after the last ice age. For the burro, they were never on this continent — ice age or not.
Horse and burro protectionists see them as iconic symbols of the American West and their response to horse and burro management is often an emotional one. Environmentalists, ranchers and wildlife biologists see them as non-native invasive animals that are out of control and wreaking havoc on the American West.
Sadly, the protectionists have won the battle so far, resulting in devastation to wildlife habitat in many places, including Arizona.
With the drought we have had since 1995 in Arizona, the huge volume of water these feral animals are consuming is having a detrimental effect on ranchers and wildlife managers who are having to haul water to keep livestock and wildlife alive. On BLM land alone the number of feral horses and burros are three to four times the carrying capacity of the land and that number increases each year, up to 25 percent according to some land managers.
I have not seen feral horses and burros around Flagstaff yet, but all you need to do is travel 30 miles west past Williams or 70 miles north just south of Grand Canyon National Park, and you can find hundreds of them, all well outside any designated area they are supposed to be in.
Are there solutions available? There are many, but the only one the protectionists have allowed so far is the adopt a horse or burro program run by the BLM, which has been a very expensive failure in reducing feral animal numbers and protecting dwindling habitat.
Anytime someone suggests euthanasia or consumption of all that protein, those people receive death threats. Even the use of contraception on these animals is opposed. For whatever reason, horse and burro activists care nothing for our native wildlife and care even less about ranchers.
This issue is at a crisis level. Ranchers are trying to survive the drought and are watering feral animals at their expense. The water and habitat that wildlife needs are being destroyed.
Like it not, the issue is coming to a disastrous head. Because our politicians are incapable of a legislated solution, Mother Nature has stepped in. Wild horses are dying of starvation and thirst by the dozens and will die by the hundreds soon.
This is what happens when science is ignored and politicians succumb to the masses of people who know little about wildlife habitat but stubbornly promote the continuation of disastrous policies.
