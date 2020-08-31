Wolf's Den: Preserving public land and an update on Bristol Bay

We have talked about landlocked public lands in the past. Over 16 million acres of public land are not accessible by the public, according to the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership. The TRCP has partnered with ONX Maps to map and tabulate landlocked public parcels in 15 states and that effort shows that of that 16 million acres, 1.55 million acres of public land is inaccessible in Arizona.
The TRCP is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving our nations hunting and fishing heritage. OnX Maps is a mapping application used by outdoor enthusiasts of all persuasions.
The Coronado National Forest is planning on doing something about access issues on a portion of the forest in the Douglas Ranger District. The proposal calls for the construction of a total of 2.6 miles of road split in three different locations in the Chiricahua Mountains portion of the forest.
The three new road segments are 1.1 miles of road around private land and unserviceable road at John Long Canyon near the Dart Ranch headquarters, a .25-mile reroute of USFS Road 314 at Horseshoe Canyon and a 1.2-mile reroute of Forest Road 42 around private land at North Fork of Pinery near the private land inholding.
The three new road segments will provide public access to existing Forest Service roads and thousands of acres of public land that have been off limits due to access blockage by private land owners.
All outdoor enthusiasts should support this effort. Access to multiple use public lands should not be limited to only adjoining private property, or to those with horses or those with legs young enough and strong enough to hike – that is what wilderness lands are for.
You have until September 5 to make a comment. Go to: https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=57856
On another note, even though the Trump administration has denied the latest permit request for the Pebble Mine, it is not too late to speak up on the issues associated with a huge open pit mine near Bristol Bay, Alaska. Bristol Bay is such an incredible ecosystem it would be a real shame to take the risks associated with an open pit mine that could well destroy that ecosystem. Even though the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers has declined the permit to the Canada company proposing the mine because of the high potential for destroying the unique Bristol Bay watershed, the issue is now before the EPA where it could be killed permanently. Go to http://www.savebristolbay.org/ to stay on top of this critical issue.
