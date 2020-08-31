Wolf's Den: Preserving public land and an update on Bristol Bay

All outdoor enthusiasts should support this effort. Access to multiple use public lands should not be limited to only adjoining private property, or to those with horses or those with legs young enough and strong enough to hike – that is what wilderness lands are for.

On another note, even though the Trump administration has denied the latest permit request for the Pebble Mine, it is not too late to speak up on the issues associated with a huge open pit mine near Bristol Bay, Alaska. Bristol Bay is such an incredible ecosystem it would be a real shame to take the risks associated with an open pit mine that could well destroy that ecosystem. Even though the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers has declined the permit to the Canada company proposing the mine because of the high potential for destroying the unique Bristol Bay watershed, the issue is now before the EPA where it could be killed permanently. Go to http://www.savebristolbay.org/ to stay on top of this critical issue.