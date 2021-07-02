Wolf's Den: Parched wildlife need your help to get a drink

You wish some records would never be broken. But 2021, sadly, will likely set another record.

Arizona Game and Fish has been providing water to wildlife for 75 years. This water for wildlife has been in the form of developing wildlife waters called trick tanks, or drinkers. Drinkers collect rainwater, store it in underground tanks and then supply a drinker for wildlife to use. During periods of no rain, rainwater collection does not work, but the tanks are still there.

Last year, the Arizona Game and Fish Department, assisted by organizations like the Arizona Elk Society and the Arizona Desert Bighorn Sheep Society, hauled 2.4 million gallons of water to our thirsty wildlife, most by truck, but some by helicopter to the remote drinkers in the state.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department maintains 1,000 wildlife drinkers that it owns, 1,000 owned by the US Forest Service and 1,000 BLM drinkers. These drinkers are located across the entire state.

These drinkers provide water to an amazing number of wild critters from lizards and eagles to mountain lions and ground squirrels as well as deer, elk, antelope, bats and bees.