Wolf's Den: Parched wildlife need your help to get a drink

You wish some records would never be broken. But 2021, sadly, will likely set another record.
Arizona Game and Fish has been providing water to wildlife for 75 years. This water for wildlife has been in the form of developing wildlife waters called trick tanks, or drinkers. Drinkers collect rainwater, store it in underground tanks and then supply a drinker for wildlife to use. During periods of no rain, rainwater collection does not work, but the tanks are still there.
Last year, the Arizona Game and Fish Department, assisted by organizations like the Arizona Elk Society and the Arizona Desert Bighorn Sheep Society, hauled 2.4 million gallons of water to our thirsty wildlife, most by truck, but some by helicopter to the remote drinkers in the state.
The Arizona Game and Fish Department maintains 1,000 wildlife drinkers that it owns, 1,000 owned by the US Forest Service and 1,000 BLM drinkers. These drinkers are located across the entire state.
These drinkers provide water to an amazing number of wild critters from lizards and eagles to mountain lions and ground squirrels as well as deer, elk, antelope, bats and bees.
With the unprecedented drought continuing, the need to provide water to our thirsty wildlife is critical to their survival. This year, it is estimated 3 million gallons of water will need to be hauled to these drinkers. Even with the monsoon upon us and the weather experts predicting a better monsoon season than the last two years, the state is very dry, and the monsoon is often very spotty on where the rains fall.
The choice is obvious: haul the water to our wildlife or let the state suffer through a massive wildlife die-off. This program also keeps critters like bears and mountain lions, coyotes and wolves out of urban areas in search of water, reducing human-wildlife conflicts, which usually do not end well for the wildlife.
As you can imagine, this is an expensive program.
You can help by texting "SENDWATER" to 41444. All funds raised by this donation campaign are used to provide this life-saving water to our wildlife.
Please help our wildlife live through this critical time. A donation of any amount really helps.
For more information about how AZGFD conserves and protects 800-plus wildlife species that call Arizona home, or to make a donation to the Send Water campaign, visit AZwildlifehero.com.