Is this good or bad for our wildlife and hunters?

We have abundant wildlife in America for only one reason. The North American Model of Wildlife Management says wildlife does not belong to the federal government or even to the states where that wildlife lives. The model says wildlife belongs to the people and is managed for them by the states using science and that wildlife may not be sold for profit.

This model has worked well. Species like antelope, deer, bison, bighorn sheep, bear, elk, and mountain lions that were devastated by early American settlers killing everything they could find to survive the hard life of frontier living or for profit? They now have healthy, viable populations, thanks to the model.

But if wildlife belongs to the people, do the people want them auctioned off to the highest bidder? Does doing so violate the model?

Wildlife management is an expensive proposition. Wildlife research, relocation of species to historical habitats and habitat management take large amounts of money. Most state wildlife agencies do not receive your tax dollars. The cost of wildlife management is pay-as-you-go -- that is, it is funded by license and tag sales to hunters, as hunters are the most effective tool wildlife managers have in keeping wildlife populations balanced to ever-changing habitat conditions.

Wildlife management agencies are strapped for cash. The number of hunters has been dropping for decades hence wildlife management revenue is decreasing, so the temptation to auction off a few tags to raise money is growing each year.

There were cheers and wonder this March when the auctioneer yelled, “SOLD!” A Utah deer tag set a new auction tag record: $500,000! People could not believe it and the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, which manages Utah's wildlife, smiled.

All records are meant to be broken and the very next day sent gasps through the crowd as a special Arizona deer tag sold for an astounding $725,000! This tag allows the hunter 365 days to harvest the deer of their dreams almost anywhere in the state.

The temptation for wildlife management agencies is obvious: auction off another tag, then another. Where does it end?

Some states have very limited auction tags, while others keep adding auction tags. The question is, do these auctions limit hunting to only the affluent at the expense of the average hunter, or does the money raised help the average hunter by letting the more affluent fund wildlife management while keeping hunting fees low for everyone else? And what about the model, is it being compromised?

Auction tags will not go away. In 2020 tag auctions raised $2.5 million for Arizona’s wildlife management programs. Whether these auctions are good or bad for hunters and our wildlife, in the long run, remains to be seen.

The debate is a worthy one.