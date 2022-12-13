Wolf's Den: New bill poses threat to wildlife conservation funds

Wildlife conservation funding is on the chopping block!

For more than 80 years hunters have self-imposed an excise tax on guns and ammunition, known as the Pittman-Robertson Act, that has provided more than $12 billion to wildlife management programs and averages around $700 million annually.

Without this fund, many state wildlife management programs that improve wildlife habitat, provide public education, shooting range development, wildlife transplants and wildlife population studies would disappear because most states, Arizona included, provide no tax dollars to wildlife management.

HR 8167 is introduced federal legislation that would kill Pittman-Robertson -- at least, that is what a web search will tell you. But before you freak out as millions of hunters already have, there is more to the story.

Consider this. Would you support a tax on speech? Say every time you wrote a letter to the editor you had to pay a tax to fund the production of paper and ink needed to express your views -- or perhaps 15% more if the expression is deemed to be conservative. Crazy, I know, and maybe not the best analogy, but I hope it makes the point.

The principle behind HR 8167 is that it is illegal and just not right to tax our Constitutional rights. You would not support a tax on free speech, so why support the P-R excise tax that taxes your Second Amendment right?

The reason this has not been an issue before is for two reasons: Hunters pushed for the P-R excise tax on themselves, and the P-R Fund has worked so well for wildlife no one wanted to make waves.

But waves are now becoming swells and politicians who do not support the Constitution -- or your right to self-defense, or any gun ownership -- want to tax legal gun ownership out of existence, and they are introducing dozens of bills each year to do just that.

The precedence to tax a Constitutional right has been allowed to stand since 1937 and it may be time to end that tax to protect the Second Amendment and our Constitution.

HR-8167 would ban the taxing of our Constitutional rights -- a good thing -- and to keep the P-R Fund intact would set its funding at $800 million per year, above the last five-year average, with money from excess oil and gas lease revenues. This would suffice as a funding source for years to come and give time for other funding sources to be considered in the future.

We should all know that a large percentage of the stuff you read online is BS and the hysteria over HR 8167 fits the BS moniker. To see the only interview with the sponsor of the bill that I could find, go to: https://thinkingafield.org/2022/10/field-ethos-interview-with-rep-clyde.html