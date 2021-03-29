Wolf's Den: Mulling the ethos of 'fair chase' in hunting

Technology is a blessing overall, but when abused, it can be a bad thing. I am sure we all have some examples of that. The Arizona Game and Fish Commission is, for the second time, looking at just such an issue.

More than a year ago, the commission banned the use of trail cameras that are capable of transmitting pictures. It was felt that such technology was not in the spirit of Fair Chase and would be too easy to abuse. Hunters use trail cameras to learn when and where game animals are in the small area the camera takes a picture of.

Now the commission is looking at all trail cameras. Changes here will be substantial and will affect thousands of hunters, some with huge amounts of money tied up in trail cameras.

The commission in December 2020 originally voted to open rulemaking with proposed language that would prohibit the use of trail cameras for the purpose of taking or aiding in the take of wildlife. That rulemaking went through a public comment period in January.

In response to internal and external discussions and comments related to the December proposal, the commission, at its February 2021 meeting, voted 5-0 to open a separate rulemaking with proposed language that, if approved, would: