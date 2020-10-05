Wolf's Den: Mulling Pebble Mine, red tide and African hunting

Let's talk today about a variety of issues. First is the proposed Pebble Mine in Bristol Bay, Alaska.

The Trump administration so far has denied the permit to the Canadian company pushing the project, which most believe would severely impact the tremendous wildlife values of the region.

You can't make this stuff up. People posing as potential investors released 12 video tapes of Pebble Mine executives touting how their real plan was far more extensive than outlined in the mining permit for which they had applied. As a result of the release of the tapes, people with Northern Dynasty Minerals have resigned and others have apologized. The entire application process has been a power play in which even the governor of Alaska is apparently complicit in promoting the mine on behalf of Northern Dynasty Minerals after he sent a letter of support for the mine to the Army Corps of Engineers, a letter that had been written by Northern Dynasty Minerals officials.

You can search Pebble Mine Tapes and see for yourself. Now would be a good time to contact your federal representatives and demand they end this permit application permanently.