Wolf's Den: Mulling Pebble Mine, red tide and African hunting

Let's talk today about a variety of issues. First is the proposed Pebble Mine in Bristol Bay, Alaska.
The Trump administration so far has denied the permit to the Canadian company pushing the project, which most believe would severely impact the tremendous wildlife values of the region.
You can't make this stuff up. People posing as potential investors released 12 video tapes of Pebble Mine executives touting how their real plan was far more extensive than outlined in the mining permit for which they had applied. As a result of the release of the tapes, people with Northern Dynasty Minerals have resigned and others have apologized. The entire application process has been a power play in which even the governor of Alaska is apparently complicit in promoting the mine on behalf of Northern Dynasty Minerals after he sent a letter of support for the mine to the Army Corps of Engineers, a letter that had been written by Northern Dynasty Minerals officials.
You can search Pebble Mine Tapes and see for yourself. Now would be a good time to contact your federal representatives and demand they end this permit application permanently.
In another potential environmental win, a bipartisan effort in Congress is looking seriously at the red tide issues adversely affecting the Everglades ecosystem. The red tide is caused by excessive fertilizer runoff from Lake Okeechobee sugar beet processing. The red tide is an algae bloom that creates dead zones in the ocean where it occurs. Red tides do occur naturally, but many believe the fertilizers and pollutants from the lake and pollutants flowing down the Mississippi make it much worse today than was the historical norm. You can watch a discussion here: https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?v=756637901851843&ref=watch_permalink
In late August, U.S. Senate Bill 1175 died the death it deserved. SB1175 was the Iconic African Species Protection Act. This was a nice-sounding title for a bill that everyone in Africa and many in the U.S. opposed.
The proponents of the bill wanted to end the hunting in Africa that funds the conservation efforts that keeps many African species from disappearing at the hands of ruthless poaching squads and habitat loss.
General Fulton Mangwanya is the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority director. According to Safari Club International, Director Mangwanya summed it up by saying, "Import bans run contrary to sustainable conservation practices that have proven results in Zimbabwe and across Africa."
Other African wildlife officials told the story of excellent cooperation with the US Fish and Wildlife Service and the need to allow Africa to manage its wildlife resources with funding from foreign hunters, many of them from America. As a result, this ill-conceived and purely political legislation is dead, for now.
Lastly, the Arizona Game and Fish Department needs your help. Ninety-seven AZGFD wildlife managers have to cover 114 million square miles to protect your wildlife from poachers and other illegal activities. AZGFD has a toll-free number, 1-800-352-0700, to provide tips on bad activities. With COVID, the number of people in the outdoors has expanded exponentially and some do bad things. If you see something, say something.
