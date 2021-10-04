Wolf's Den: Media malign 81 million gun owners

This is from Mediaite, liberal news and opinion blog: According to a survey conducted by the global communications firm Edelman (via Axios, which obtained the results exclusively), 46% of Americans trust traditional media. That’s the lowest number ever recorded in the 20 years that Edelman has obtained the data.

That mistrust stems, in large part, from a widespread belief that delivering the news is not the No. 1 priority for people who deliver the news. The Edelman survey found that 58% of Americans think “most news organizations are more concerned with supporting an ideology or political position than with informing the public.” And 56% of people believe the fourth estate is “purposely trying to mislead people by saying things they know are false or gross exaggerations.”

This leads me to guns and the threat to sportsmen calling for gun bans.

Is there a positive side to gun ownership beyond hunting? Not according to the media. Here are two examples of the bias.

FBI statistics show there were 30 active shooter incidents in 2019. The number reported in the press is 417 active shooter incidents in 2019. How can that be? The press never reports FBI statistics, they only report “statistics” developed by gun-ban organizations.