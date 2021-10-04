Wolf's Den: Media malign 81 million gun owners

This is from Mediaite, liberal news and opinion blog: According to a survey conducted by the global communications firm Edelman (via Axios, which obtained the results exclusively), 46% of Americans trust traditional media. That’s the lowest number ever recorded in the 20 years that Edelman has obtained the data.
That mistrust stems, in large part, from a widespread belief that delivering the news is not the No. 1 priority for people who deliver the news. The Edelman survey found that 58% of Americans think “most news organizations are more concerned with supporting an ideology or political position than with informing the public.” And 56% of people believe the fourth estate is “purposely trying to mislead people by saying things they know are false or gross exaggerations.”
This leads me to guns and the threat to sportsmen calling for gun bans.
Is there a positive side to gun ownership beyond hunting? Not according to the media. Here are two examples of the bias.
FBI statistics show there were 30 active shooter incidents in 2019. The number reported in the press is 417 active shooter incidents in 2019. How can that be? The press never reports FBI statistics, they only report “statistics” developed by gun-ban organizations.
Here is another bias. Back to the question, are there any positive sides to gun ownership? Defensive gun use is never reported in the press unless it is a local story and even then, the role of the good guy with a gun is downplayed and never reported nationally.
The 2021 National Firearms Survey, by Prof. William English, Ph.D., at Georgetown University looked at defensive gun use (https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=3887145). The survey was designed by Deborah Azrael of the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, and Matthew Miller of Northeastern University, according to the Wall Street Journal. English released a draft in June and the WSJ just reported on its contents.
Consistent with other recent survey research, the survey finds: “an overall rate of adult firearm ownership of 31.9%, suggesting that more than 81.4 million Americans aged 18 and over own firearms. The survey further finds that approximately a third of gun owners (31.1%) have used a firearm to defend themselves or their property, often on more than one occasion, and it estimates that guns are used defensively by firearms owners in approximately 1.67 million incidents per year.” Often without a shot being fired.
These two facts illustrate why the gun issue will never be solved: There is no honest dialogue. The media pushes one side and alienates 81 million gun owners in the process.
The politicians use the gun issue to raise money and divide the country. They have no intention of solving the problems. They ignore places like the south side of Chicago where every weekend dozens of people are shot in gang violence. To even talk about the black-on-black crime in Chicago labels one as a racist, so no one deals with any of it except threatening to deny the law-abiding gun owner the right of self-defense.