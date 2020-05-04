Wolf's Den: Learned advice for first-time gun owners

You follow these 4 rules and you will be safe in your gun handling.

The second thing you need to do is read the owner’s manual. I know! Read it anyway.

Thirdly, take the time and effort to get instruction on the mechanics of gun handling. This can be a responsible friend, or better yet, professional instruction from Timberline Firearms or another local instructor.

Also, decide how you are going to use your gun. If you are going to carry the gun every day, you need the right gear and mindset. Talk to people who do carry 24-7 to gain their insight. If your plan is to store the gun at home, you will need a methodology to do that properly and safely away from children and guests in your home while still having access to it in an emergency. And you will need a gun safe for when you have to leave the gun at home.

Also, You need to learn the legal ramifications of carrying a gun or having one at your disposal for the protection of yourself and your family. Check out CCWSafe.com and LawofSelfDefense.com