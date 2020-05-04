Wolf's Den: Learned advice for first-time gun owners

You cannot say the public is not reactive. COVID-19 shows up, hitting all of us hard, and people react in all kinds of ways.
Those hit hard included law enforcement officers with many officers becoming ill due to the virus. Add to this the release of criminals from prisons and jails in many communities to “reduce the prisoners’ COVID-19 risk,” the infringement on constitutional rights in other jurisdictions and maybe a bit of fear of an uncertain future, and you have a perfect storm for people to react.
As a result, an incredible number of people, according to gun stores, have decided to purchase their first firearm. The number of NICS firearm background checks in January, February and March have each set records for firearm sales and some gun stores are saying 50 percent of them are new gun owners. That may be a stretch, but even if it is 20 percent, there are 1.8 million new gun owners in the country.
The question for new gun owners is, now what that you have given yourself a promotion from sheep to sheep dog, what is your plan?
The first thing you have to know is gun safety.
First, treat every firearm as if it is loaded. Never point the firearm at anything you do not wish to destroy. Keep your finger off the trigger until your sights are on your target. Always identify your target and be aware of what is behind, in front of and around your target.
You follow these 4 rules and you will be safe in your gun handling.
The second thing you need to do is read the owner’s manual. I know! Read it anyway.
Thirdly, take the time and effort to get instruction on the mechanics of gun handling. This can be a responsible friend, or better yet, professional instruction from Timberline Firearms or another local instructor.
Also, decide how you are going to use your gun. If you are going to carry the gun every day, you need the right gear and mindset. Talk to people who do carry 24-7 to gain their insight. If your plan is to store the gun at home, you will need a methodology to do that properly and safely away from children and guests in your home while still having access to it in an emergency. And you will need a gun safe for when you have to leave the gun at home.
Also, You need to learn the legal ramifications of carrying a gun or having one at your disposal for the protection of yourself and your family. Check out CCWSafe.com and LawofSelfDefense.com
Lastly: Practice, practice, practice. Safe, efficient gun handling is a matter of repetitions. And proper practice does not require ammunition. Learn about so-called dry-fire practice. No ammunition required, and you can learn and have ingrained such things as garment clearing, refining your draw stroke, finding your front sight, and malfunction drills. Basically, you can learn everything about gun handling with no ammunition required — except proper handling of recoil — which will be so much easier if you have the other fundamentals down.
There are a ton of web-based resources that can help you with dry-fire training. Check out ConcealedCarry.com. When it comes to range time, use an instructor your first time out.
The best advice I ever received was this: Being a CCW holder and having made the decision to have the option of defending yourself if needed is a lifestyle choice. If you take it seriously, you will think differently. You will always be in alert level yellow. Your head will be on a swivel – eyes up and not down on your phone and you will know what is happening around you and anticipate potential trouble spots and avoid them. Doing this will make you safer and much less likely to ever become a victim.
I always ask the non-gun owner this question: “You are at home and three men armed with a baseball bat and a knife break in. What is your plan?” Now that you are a gun owner, you need to ask yourself the same question and develop your plan.
Never did I know that some seven years after asking my sister-in-law that exact question that she would have to implement her plan when she suffered a home invasion this past December. She is a sheep dog and she survived the attack.
Train, plan, think, train some more.
