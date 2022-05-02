Wolf's Den: Keeping public access to public lands as open as possible

Public access to public lands and waters is a hot topic. A landmark case has been decided for New Mexico while other legal challenges are working their way through the legal system, all the while some in the U.S. Senate hope to steal public lands from you.

The three issues:

16.43 million acres of federal public land in 22 states cannot be accessed by the public. An additional 6.35 million acres of state-owned land is off limits. Arizona alone has 1.55 million acres of federal and state land that is off limits to the public.

Many rivers and streams across the nation, that were navigable at the time of statehood, have been deemed private waters by state’s administrative rulings despite the Supreme Court confirming that the law says such waters are public waters.

Three members of the U.S. Senate have come up with a new twist on old desires to strip public land from the public.

The news:

-- Updated easement data has opened public access to 29,500 acres in North Dakota and Montana. These easements, and many more yet to be uncovered across the nation, were sitting in government file cabinets and were not known to the public. The Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership and onX Maps, a mapping service, have made these easements known, thus opening these public lands to public access.

-- The recently passed Federal Land Map Act mandates the digitization of all government land records so that all public land information will be available.

-- A lawsuit in Wyoming may clarify the law and force state legislatures to address the issue of checkerboard land. Checkerboard land was created when the U.S. government gave every other section of land to companies to build transcontinental railroads with the adjoining sections going to the respective states. A section is 640 acres or 1 square mile.

The issue is, can you walk across a section of state land that you have a legal right to access and upon reaching the corner of that parcel, cross onto another section of state land at the corner when the adjoining sections are private land? A Wyoming landowner says no because your body touches his private air space above his land, but those suing are asking – really? It should be noted that state lands are not public lands like federal lands but are generally open to public access with a state permit.

The New Mexico Supreme Court overturned a state regulation that allowed landowners to deny access to navigable waters that run through their property. The public now has access.

-- In Colorado, a lawsuit is in process concerning the Arkansas River. A man floating the river who was threatened by a landowner has filed suit claiming the Arkansas River was navigable when Colorado became a state and thus, he has a legal right to not only float that river but also touch the stream bed with his foot or an anchor.

-- Lastly, the HOUSES Act (S. 4062) legislation introduced by Sens. Mike Lee and Mitt Romney of Utah and John Barrasso from Wyoming would permit the transfer of public land to state or local governments at discounted rates for housing developments.

Senator Lee has expressed a long-term interest in proposing to transfer public land out of public hands, including many previous legislative attempts.

Somehow, over the decades, we have allowed our legal access rights to public lands and waters to be taken away from us.

It is time for the public to fight back against government overreach and standup for their rights. Fortunately, some people are doing just that and making a difference for all of us.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0