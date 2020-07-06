Wolf's Den: Keeping federal management away from wildlife

Finally, after five years of legal wrangling, things are getting back to normal, back to where they should have been all along.
I am referring to wildlife management in Alaska and the changes there affirming wildlife management in all the other states. Wildlife management has almost always been and should always be local and scientifically driven.
You want to see the tyranny of the majority, look at the Wild Horse and Burro Act. It's a federal law passed by Congress that ties the hands of state wildlife managers in California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah and Oregon, costs billions of dollars annually, does not result in any coherent, practical management of feral and exotic horses and burros on public lands, and has resulted in severe degradation of wildlife habitat across those states.
A similar event occurred in Alaska in 2015 when a group using inaccurate information managed to achieve a change in Department of Interior policy giving the National Park Service control of wildlife management in Alaska’s National Parks. This administrative rule by the Obama administration violated the legal control of wildlife as recognized under the state ownership doctrine, which is based on the fundamental premise that state government has the power to control and manage all wild animals found within their jurisdiction.
The National Park Service has now adopted a final rule repealing the preemption of Alaska’s state rights. “The new rule sets an excellent precedent for protecting state management of hunting on other federal lands throughout the United States, and could prevent future federal government overreach,” said Evan Heusinkveld, president and CEO of the Sportsmen’s Alliance, a conservation group that protects and defends America's wildlife conservation programs.
The federalization of wildlife management beyond what was authorized for endangered and migratory wildlife is wrong and never should have occurred. This new rule returns wildlife management back to Alaska, bringing that management in line with the other 49 states.
But rules, it seems, can be broken, and it is anyone’s guess if a future administration will again attempt to violate a state’s authority to manage wildlife within its borders, leading to another long, costly, needless legal battle to return wildlife management back to the state where it belongs.
State wildlife management agencies have a long, successful history in the management of game and nongame wildlife and it can be a struggle to minimize the insertion of politics into the process. The Wild Horse and Burro Act is a perfect example of how politically based decisions can destroy wildlife.
Arizona is home to over 800 wildlife species, from bighorn sheep to salamanders, and the Arizona Game and Fish Department is responsible for all 800 of those species. It does a remarkable job considering all the pressures our wildlife habitat is under.
We do not need to compound the challenges. Keep politics out of wildlife management.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!