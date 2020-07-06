Wolf's Den: Keeping federal management away from wildlife

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Finally, after five years of legal wrangling, things are getting back to normal, back to where they should have been all along.

I am referring to wildlife management in Alaska and the changes there affirming wildlife management in all the other states. Wildlife management has almost always been and should always be local and scientifically driven.

You want to see the tyranny of the majority, look at the Wild Horse and Burro Act. It's a federal law passed by Congress that ties the hands of state wildlife managers in California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah and Oregon, costs billions of dollars annually, does not result in any coherent, practical management of feral and exotic horses and burros on public lands, and has resulted in severe degradation of wildlife habitat across those states.

A similar event occurred in Alaska in 2015 when a group using inaccurate information managed to achieve a change in Department of Interior policy giving the National Park Service control of wildlife management in Alaska’s National Parks. This administrative rule by the Obama administration violated the legal control of wildlife as recognized under the state ownership doctrine, which is based on the fundamental premise that state government has the power to control and manage all wild animals found within their jurisdiction.