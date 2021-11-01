Wolf's Den: Keep your eye on the Arizona 30-30 project

About the Arizona 30-30: If the Environmental Activists get their way, there will be less public land available to you. That means less land to drive on, to hunt on, to fish on, and to ride your ATV and motorcycle on.
The 30-30 project is a national 10-year goal to add “protections” to 30 percent of the nation’s lands and waters.
Because so much of the eastern parts of the country is in private hands, it is the western part of the U.S. that provides the low hanging fruit for this modern-day land grab.
In Arizona, the current goal is to “protect” an additional 12.6 million acres of land. The plan calls for changes in the management of tribal, private and federal land to meet this goal, but the reality is most of the land will come from federal holdings.
You may think that national forest land is already protected, but to some activists, national forest lands are lands in dire need of “protection” from you.
Currently, 6 percent of Arizona is wilderness where only those with strong legs and feet or those that can afford horses can go. And 3.5 percent is national parks that you can drive to, pay your fee and enjoy as long as you stay on the designated trails – and hike as long as you have a hiking permit. But do not even think about hunting there.
The goal some activists are espousing is to triple the amount of land in Arizona where you cannot go unless you engage in their approved list of recreational activities.
Another 3 percent or so is national monuments and it is here that those who love our national forests need to focus. National monument designations are more flexible than wilderness or parks. You can still hunt there, still drive there, still ride your mountain bike or motorcycle there if so designated in the monument’s creation.
Let’s face it, if we could take the politics out and somehow eliminate the fund-raising potential the environmental Groups see in calling for more parks and wilderness, the rest of us might have a chance to see our grandchildren enjoy our public lands like we have for decades. But the playing field is not level. It is decidedly tilted in favor or more national parks and more wilderness.
There are indeed good reasons for additional protections, like connecting landscape scale wildlife corridors and habitat. However, this can be done without excluding the traditional uses of public land. But the activists scoff at that concept.
If you are a hunter, a fisher, a mountain biker, own an ATV or are the owner of a 4x4, you need to pay attention to where Arizona 30-30 is going.