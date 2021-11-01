Wolf's Den: Keep your eye on the Arizona 30-30 project

About the Arizona 30-30: If the Environmental Activists get their way, there will be less public land available to you. That means less land to drive on, to hunt on, to fish on, and to ride your ATV and motorcycle on.

The 30-30 project is a national 10-year goal to add “protections” to 30 percent of the nation’s lands and waters.

Because so much of the eastern parts of the country is in private hands, it is the western part of the U.S. that provides the low hanging fruit for this modern-day land grab.

In Arizona, the current goal is to “protect” an additional 12.6 million acres of land. The plan calls for changes in the management of tribal, private and federal land to meet this goal, but the reality is most of the land will come from federal holdings.

You may think that national forest land is already protected, but to some activists, national forest lands are lands in dire need of “protection” from you.

Currently, 6 percent of Arizona is wilderness where only those with strong legs and feet or those that can afford horses can go. And 3.5 percent is national parks that you can drive to, pay your fee and enjoy as long as you stay on the designated trails – and hike as long as you have a hiking permit. But do not even think about hunting there.