Wolf's Den: Important steps to conserve bison and other wildlife

There is no image of wildlife slaughter for commercial purposes more compelling than this 1892 photo of bison skulls from the American West destined to be turned into fertilizer and charcoal. But bison were not the only victims of an expanding nation at the turn of the century.

A billion or so passenger pigeons were consumed to extinction. Deer and turkey also fed a westward moving nation, almost to their species' demise.

Fortunately, hunters took action who were in positions of power like President Teddy Roosevelt, who also founded the Boone and Crockett Club, a conservation and record keeping organization, and William Hornady, who was the director of the Bronx Zoo.

Hornady placed a small herd of bison in a 20-acre enclosure at the zoo in 1889 when less than 1000 bison remained on the landscape. Bison once numbered 30 million.

In 1905, President Roosevelt established the nation's first game preserve in the Wichita Mountains of Oklahoma. In 1907, 15 bison were shipped to that preserve from the Bronx Zoo. This was the first wildlife reintroduction in the nation’s history. In 1908, the National Bison Range was created in northeast Montana.

Today, bison number over 360,000, including two herds in Arizona -- one east of Flagstaff and the other north of the Grand Canyon.

This success story is the direct result of the North American Model of Wildlife Conservation, which is unique in the world. This model states that all wildlife belongs to the citizens of the United States, market hunting for wildlife is prohibited and wildlife are managed by professional biologists in each state. This model is responsible for the return of not only bison, deer, turkey, elk and antelope, but the thousands of species that depend on wildlife habitat as well.

The efforts that saved the bison and all our wildlife are still being carried out today by conservation groups like the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Arizona Elk Society, Arizona Antelope Foundation, Ducks Unlimited and many others.

We owe a deep debt of gratitude to hunters, the nation’s true conservationists, for the maintenance of our wildlife heritage.

The Arizona Antelope Foundation worked to improve an existing fence line 5 miles south of Seligman to make it wildlife friendly on April 9. They are often in need of volunteers. Go to https://azantelope.org/Projects to learn more.

