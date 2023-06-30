Your mind might be on fishing right now, especially with all our lakes being full and Arizona Game and Fish stocking lots of trout and the bass being post-spawn in most of our warm water lakes -- but this is also a time to think about wildlife.

May through July will see elk calves along with deer and antelope fawns being born, as well as rabbits and birds. May through July is also the time hundreds of thousands of Arizonans hit the woods to go fishing and enjoy cooler air compared to the Valley of the Sun. Hikers, bikers, rock climbers, walkers and bird watchers will be out in force.

There are three things that you all need to consider. The first is: if you find what you think is an abandoned elk calf, deer or antelope fawn, bird or rabbit, just leave it alone. Calves and fawns, all wildlife babies, rely on their camouflage to protect them when their mother is off feeding or drinking. Their instinct is to lay perfectly still until the predator passes. Every spring, well-intentioned people condemn animals to death or zoos -- if they have any room -- by “rescuing” baby animals. Leave them alone, mama is nearby.

Second: Stay on existing roads and trails. Leave the rest to the wildlife. If you hike cross country, you will spook mama from her baby and each time that happens the baby is increasingly likely to be eaten by a predator.

Third: Keep your dogs on a leash during this time. Your beloved pet and member of your family is still a predator and will chase and possibly kill baby elk, deer and antelope, and any rabbits or birds they find if your dog is left to run freely through the woods during the spring. The law per the county is all pets must be on a leash, even in the woods. An electronic control collar is considered a leash.

I learned my lesson decades ago when one of my hunting dogs, while running along with me while I was on a June hike, retrieved a deer fawn. My dog brought it right to me. She was so proud of what she had found; me, not so much. I did not scold the dog -- no point in that -- but I did tie my dog to a tree as I took the terrified fawn off the trail in the direction my dog had retrieved the fawn from. I laid the fawn by a down log and walked away.

I hope the fawn made it. I have no idea if she did.

I have gone through a lot of leashes since then, but that is OK with me, and I am sure all those mamas appreciate it.