Wolf's Den: Hunting's benefits? It's all there in the numbers

Food. Where does it come from, and is it as good for you as it should be? Is it obtained in an environmentally sound way?

For most of us, the answer is no.

The Wild Harvest Initiative is the first serious effort to evaluate the sustainable use of wildlife in the wider contexts of food security, rural economies and human health, as well as wildlife habitat and environmental management.

The study focuses on providing evidence of the wider benefits of wildlife and wild animal harvests to the public. The project will also address an important question facing North American conservation policy institutions: If hunting and angling were to cease tomorrow, what would be the consequences for nature and people?

Some 47 million people in the U.S. participate in the harvest of wild things each year. These people know exactly where their food comes from and that it is all-natural and not modified via chemicals. They know how it got to their freezer and onto their grill to feed their family and friends or those in need. Over three million pounds of game meat is donated each year, providing 12 million meals to those in need.