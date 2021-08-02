Wolf's Den: Hunters will soon enter the digital age

Changes are coming to Arizona’s hunters and fishermen in our digital world next year.
By now, everyone is aware that game cameras are banned for the taking of wildlife beginning in January. The question of how this will be enforced is a tough one to figure out, but that will be the law.
Another digital event is happening to Arizona’s outdoorsmen in March. There will be the digital license and digital big game tag. This will be optional — you can stick with the paper tag if you choose, but for those comfortable with our digital age, you can do it all with a new app that Game and Fish is currently developing.
The way I understand it is this: When you apply for a license and the big game draw, the license and tag information will appear in the app on your digital device. This will include the transport tag and any additional stamps you purchase.
Once you harvest an animal, you open the app and fill out the harvest information and the hunter questionnaire. When that is complete, you will receive a validation code. This will occur even with no cell service at the time. The entire process is designed to take less than three minutes and in testing, that time to completion is shorter.
The validation code is for that specific animal. If you leave the animal in camp or have someone transport it for you, you will need to affix the validation code to the carcass. You can write the code on a piece of tape and place that on the carcass as an example.
Your digital license app will list your current and valid licenses and tags and recently expired ones. Wondering if your license is still valid? Open the app.
You will also be able to receive current bear and mountain lion harvest quota information right on your device. For parents, you will be able to have your child’s license and tag on your device.
There is no change in the draw or bonus point system. Sadly, there is no change in the current onerous method of applying for the big game draw where you must enter the same information multiple times for each species you apply for, but Game and Fish is looking at that issue.
The app will not track your location nor require any photos.
What if your digital device dies or you lose it or leave it in camp? The duplicate tag process is there for the loss issue and the Wildlife Manager can obtain your license and tag information electronically in the field.
Make sure you read about these changes when the new hunt regulations come out for next year and decide if the digital age is better for you or you prefer the tried-and-true paper system.