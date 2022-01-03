Wolf's Den: How the Recovering America's Wildlife Act might help fund wildlife conservation efforts

There are 1,600 species on the Endangered Species Act threatened or endangered species list. Twenty-three have been removed from the list since 1980 because they are believed to be extinct. Those species remaining on the list need habitat and some of that critical habitat is in private hands.

Living in Arizona we are blessed having 56 percent of our land in public hands. But nationwide, 60 percent of our land is in private hands.

Obviously, much of that 60 percent is no longer wildlife habitat, but some of it is still filling that critical role, having not been paved over or turned into soybean, corn and wheat fields.

There is a thought that if we really want to reduce that number of threatened species, we need a better way to add private land habitat into the conservation mix for federal conservation efforts.

That does not mean we shortchange public lands. All our wildlife species are under tremendous pressure from our warming climate, habitat loss and drought, and adding private land habitat to recovery programs just makes sense if private property rights are not violated.

The Recovering America’s Wildlife Act (RAWA) would revise the 1937 Pittman Robinson Act (PR).

The PR was implemented at the urging of hunters and fishermen and places a 10 to 11 percent excise tax on their equipment purchases, like rods, reels, guns and ammunition, with that money funding most wildlife conservation. The RAWA would create a $1.3 billion sub account funded by the fines collected by environmental law violations. (Sadly, the public, unlike hunters and fishers, has shown no interest in paying directly for wildlife conservation by an excise tax on backpacks, hiking boots, binoculars, etc.)

RAWA funds would go for states, territories and the District of Columbia to implement their wildlife conservation strategies, recover endangered or threatened species, combat invasive species and fund law enforcement activities related to protection of wildlife species of greatest conservation need, among other purposes.

The Senate version of RAWA funding could be granted to private lands, waters or other holdings without requiring public access to the property.

Private lands play an important role in the conservation of wildlife, including endangered and threatened species. The key to recovering species is often to make them an asset for private landowners rather than a liability. That will be a tough nut to break as some private landowners have horror stories to tell dealing with federal agencies on habitat issues.

Hunters and anglers have done their part and are the only reason we enjoy all the wildlife we have today, but hunter numbers are dwindling while the needs of wildlife are expanding. Someone needs to step up and deal with all the issues.

RAWA may be the way, but there are concerns with funding sources, budgeting, interactions with private landowners, and conflicts between state and federal agencies.

RAWA is working its way through Congress this year.

