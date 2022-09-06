Wolf's Den: How is a deer like a bear?

How is a deer like a bear, you ask? Read on.

Hunting regulations do not change that much year to year. The regulations are tweaked often, but big changes are not common. This year is far different now that the over-the-counter archery deer hunts are treated like bear hunts.

For years there has been a quota harvest system on bear hunts. Bear hunters had to call or check the quota website each week to see if the unit they wanted to hunt bear in was still open, or closed because the bear harvest for that unit had been met.

This year that same rule applies to archery deer hunts and the quota is for all archery deer hunts combined. This means if the archery deer harvest quota for a unit is met during the August/September season, that unit is also closed for the December/January season.

This change came about because resident and non-resident hunters flood into Arizona each December for the archery deer hunt -- which has been unlimited in the number of over-the-counter tags for most hunt units for years. Game and Fish needed better control over these deer hunts and the archery deer harvest.

Some resident hunters -- those who prefer to hunt the later seasons -- are not happy with the quota idea because they indeed fear that the quota for the year in their favorite unit will be met in the early archery deer season. Not all that likely as archery deer hunt success is usually in single digits, but it could sure happen.

Personally, they should have asked that archery deer tags be put into the draw system so the number of hunters in a unit is a known quantity, and you could hunt when you wanted to go. But the Arizona Bowhunters Association wanted to retain the over-the-counter archery deer tag system.

What this means for sportsmen is that anyone hunting over-the-counter archery deer will need to check online (https://harvest-tracking.azgfd.gov/) or via phone at 623-236-7961 to verify that the threshold for the unit they plan to hunt has not yet been met. The reset is sundown on Wednesdays.

This also means that all over-the-counter archery deer hunters are required to report their harvest either online or by telephone, 623-236-7961, within 48 hours of taking their deer. Failure to report a harvest, as well as hunting in a closed unit, will be strictly enforced.

A physical inspection is not required of a harvested animal taken during the over-the-counter, nonpermit-tag archery deer season, which is a good thing because such inspections cost time and money to both the hunter and the Arizona Game and Fish Department.

And that is how a deer is like a bear.