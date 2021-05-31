Wolf's Den: Helping protect Arizona's native trout species

When settlers reached Arizona, they relied heavily on our natural resources to survive. One of those natural resources was Arizona’s native trout, the Gila Trout and the Apache Trout.

The impact of this use and other impacts affecting habitat and competition from non-native fish have both the Gila Trout and Apache Trout listed as endangered species. This means you cannot fish for them in recovery areas.

But you can fish for them in waters that are classified as non-recovery waters. These are put and take waters where these trout are stocked expressly to allow fishing.

Let’s look at the Gila Trout, whose body is iridescent gold on the sides to a darker shade of copper, and body spots are small and profuse. They are good-looking trout. They can grow to more than 20 inches in length.

The Gila trout, like all trout, likes cool water -- less than 77 degrees. This means they need good streamflow and deep enough water to enable them to find water temperatures they like, and in Arizona that can be a challenge.

In Arizona, the recovery streams where fishing is closed include streams in Agua Fria, Blue, Lower Gila and the Verde River drainages. Look up the specifics in the current fishing regulations.