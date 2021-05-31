Wolf's Den: Helping protect Arizona's native trout species

When settlers reached Arizona, they relied heavily on our natural resources to survive. One of those natural resources was Arizona’s native trout, the Gila Trout and the Apache Trout.
The impact of this use and other impacts affecting habitat and competition from non-native fish have both the Gila Trout and Apache Trout listed as endangered species. This means you cannot fish for them in recovery areas.
But you can fish for them in waters that are classified as non-recovery waters. These are put and take waters where these trout are stocked expressly to allow fishing.
Let’s look at the Gila Trout, whose body is iridescent gold on the sides to a darker shade of copper, and body spots are small and profuse. They are good-looking trout. They can grow to more than 20 inches in length.
The Gila trout, like all trout, likes cool water -- less than 77 degrees. This means they need good streamflow and deep enough water to enable them to find water temperatures they like, and in Arizona that can be a challenge.
In Arizona, the recovery streams where fishing is closed include streams in Agua Fria, Blue, Lower Gila and the Verde River drainages. Look up the specifics in the current fishing regulations.
Arizona also has a put-and-take fishery for Gila Trout in the East Verde River, Frye Mesa Reservoir, Watson Lake, Lynx Lake and Goldwater Lake.
There also are two recovery streams that have a seasonal fishing opportunity, Dude and Grapevine Creeks. Again, check the fishing regulations.
The biggest threat to Gila Trout is hybridization with Rainbow Trout, a non-native species in Arizona.
Fishing for Gila is, well, trout fishing. They take small wet or dry flies and small spoons and spinners.
The use of single, barbless hooks is important. Switch out any treble hooks on lures to single hooks and, if a net is to be used, make sure it is a rubber-coated net. Trout are fragile and excess handling removes the protective slime encasing them. Using barbless hooks makes it easy to release the fish without handling them at all. And a single barbless hook greatly reduces the risk to the fisherman. Treble hooks are bad news when a fish moves and those hooks find your hand.
Arizona Game and Fish asks that you complete an angling survey when you target Gila Trout to assist them in Gila Trout management. This form can be found on the Game and Fish website.