Wolf's Den: Groups using COVID to push bad agendas

“Never let a crisis go to waste.” It's a common ideology amongst those with a radical agenda that need fear and confusion to achieve their goals. Because COVID-19 is the gift that keeps on giving, why not bend and twist reality to achieve your anti-hunting goals?

The Southwest Center for Biological Diversity and the Natural Resources Defense Council are suggesting we need to ban the interstate and international movement of all wildlife and the wildlife parts of all wild meat and fish.

Why? To prevent the next COVID type event, they say. No scientific facts needed, just fear mongering.

What is the real goal? To destroy hunting and fishing.

Are you going to Alaska to fish for salmon? Fine, but you cannot bring any wild salmon home with you. Heading to Colorado to hunt elk -- have fun, but donate the meat to someone who lives there. Aunt Tilly from Chicago wants to fly home with some trout from Ashurst Lake in an ice chest: no way.

But somehow the commercial fishing industry and commercial processing of wild animals like bison are not included, which further confirms this is purely an anti-hunting effort.

Will this effort get anywhere? As crazy as things are now, who knows.

This anti-hunting agenda, if successful, would destroy rural Africa -- where, like it or not, American hunters fund wildlife conservation and anti-poaching efforts. It would destroy the North American Model of Wildlife Conservation, which basically says all wildlife belong to the people and not any government or anti-hunting groups in this case. It would destroy the 100-year history of this conservation model that has maintained the health of the thousands of wildlife species that we all enjoy.

A U.S. Department of the Interior report by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service shows that 101.6 million Americans — 40 percent of the U.S. population 16 years old and older — participated in wildlife-related activities in 2016, such as hunting, fishing and wildlife watching. All this outdoor activity generates billions in economic activity and employs thousands of people. We could kiss most of that goodbye.

The other reason groups propose these far-out ideas is an attempt to push the needle to make less crazy, but still crazy, ideas seem more reasonable.

These two organizations should be ashamed and if you support them, well, you should be ashamed too.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0