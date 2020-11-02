Wolf's Den: Good fences make good wildlife neighbors

You might not think of wildlife migrations in Arizona, but we have turkey populations that travel from the San Francisco Peaks to winter grounds south of Williams. We have mule deer that travel from Flagstaff northward toward the Grand Canyon and elk that travel southward toward the Verde River.

Along the way, we have made it quite a challenge for them with highways, interstates, hundreds of fences, and housing developments with barking and free-running dogs. Many of these obstacles are being mitigated by the Arizona Game and Fish Department with financial and physical help from organizations like the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Arizona Elk Society, Arizona Pronghorn Foundation, Arizona Desert Bighorn Sheep Society, and others in cooperation with the Arizona Department of Transportation, the BLM, USFS and private landowners.

These projects are not cheap. One wildlife bridge north of Tucson cost 9 million. But these efforts have saved thousands of wildlife collisions, millions in vehicle damage and likely some human lives.

Along Highway 260, cameras were employed to see if these crossings work; they captured over 15,000 animals using them before the cameras were shut off to save money. Since 2011 over 5,000 bighorn sheep have used the wildlife crossings along Highway 93.

To see some fascinating stuff from Wyoming on wildlife migrations check out this site: https://migrationinitiative.org/content/videos. You won't be disappointed.

